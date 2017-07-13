Historic home of renowned Boise architect up for sale

The Hans Hulbe home, located at 350 Hulbe Drive in Boise, is on the market for $925,000. (Photo: Matt Lighten)

BOISE - A Boise architect who designed a number of classic Boise homes - in addition to a well-known building along the Boise River - saved one home with a particularly breathtaking view for himself.

That Boise Bench home is now on the market with a listed price of $925,000.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home is located at 350 Hulbe Drive, just west of the Boise Depot, off of Federal Way. The street is named after Hans Hulbe, the man who originally purchased and developed the tract of land in the 1930s.

An architect for the Boise Payette Lumber Company, Hulbe built the home in 1938 as his private residence.

Matt Lighten, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, said homes designed by Hulbe are some of Boise's most inspiring, and "are built from spruce pine and feature some of Idaho's most beautiful hardwoods."

Perhaps the most recognizable Hulbe design is a building along the Boise River. "The Cabin" was originally built for the Idaho State Forestry Department, and now houses the Literary Center for Idaho. Located between Capitol Boulevard and 9th Street adjacent to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, many people have visited the iconic cabin, or passed it while traveling the Boise River Greenbelt, but never knew it was a Hans Hulbe creation.

Homes designed by Hulbe encompass a variety of styles - from English Cottage to Cape Cod to Tudor Revival.

Hulbe's private residence was built in the Cape Cod Style. The 3,600 square-foot home sits along the North Boise Rim and features stunning panoramic views of iconic Boise sights, including downtown, Table Rock, Albertsons Stadium, and Bogus Basin.

Lighten says much of the original home has been preserved, including two bedrooms that haven't changed since 1938, and a number of original fixtures throughout the home. That's not to say the home is rustic. It has been renovated and updated with careful attention to the home's "historic character."

