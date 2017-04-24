Volunteer photographers capturing life in the NICU

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

A local family is honoring their son's life by making lasting memories for other sick children and their families.

On Sunday, they stopped by the NeoNatal Intensive Care Unit(NICU) at Children's Hospital and brought some cameras with them.

Taking a photograph is the last thing on their minds, but Tom and Sharon Johnston — who spent seven-and-a-half weeks in the NICU back in 2009 — are helping families create memories.

Megan Walker, the mother of Simon Walker, described the rollercoaster day-to-day of life in the NICU.

"Some days he has good days, a lot of days he has bad days," she said.

But all days are precious for her and her son, who have been in the NICU for four months.

Sharon Johnston knows how precious these days are. Her family spent seven-and-a-half weeks in the NICU with her son Seamus — who was born at just 25 weeks. He died on April 23, 2009, after an infection.

On April 23, 2010, the Johnstons had a family photo taken in the garden of the hospital by a volunteer photographer.

Every year since then, on the anniversary of Seamus' death, the Johnstons gather volunteer photographers and visit the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital to help families make memories of their own at an event they call Shoot for Seamus.

This year, seven photographers volunteered their time to help NICU families document the time spent in the hospital. The families get the photos free of charge.

