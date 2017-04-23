Beam me up, Scotty: Boise store unveils replica Captain Kirk chair

BOISE - If you ever wanted to get a little taste of what it's like to command a starship, now's your chance. A full scale replica of Captain Kirk's command chair was built from scratch and unveiled Sunday at Re-Pop Gifts in Boise.

The pop culture store on State Street knows its clientele well. Fans of the original Star Trek television series stopped in throughout the day to check out the replica chair.

"It's a full scale prop replica built exactly like the one from the original series" said Re-Pop owner Millie Hilgert. "We have the buttons and switches that make noises and light up, and we're doing photos with a green screen."

A professional photographer was on hand Sunday to take pictures of fans in the chair. A green screen even provided the perfect backdrop of the Starship Enterprise bridge.

"They came in costume to get their photos done in the captain's chair, see how it feels to be James Kirk and command the Enterprise," Hilgert said. "People are having a lot of fun dressing up and hitting the switches."

In addition to the chair, which will be on permanent display, the shop also has a lot of other merchandise that Trekkies are sure to love, including items created by local artists.

"It's the chance to connect with other people who have the same passions and the nostalgia of things from their childhood, but also the chance to be in a different environment," Hilgert said. "Do a little cosplay, fly your nerd flag, you know."

The original Star Trek series ran from 1966 to 1969 and featured William Shatner as the iconic Captain Kirk.

