Annual golf tournament and gala aims to find a cancer cure

The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament is August 16-19 in Sun Valley. (Photo: Killebrew-Thompson Memorial)

SUN VALLEY - Every August since the summer of 1976, the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament in Sun Valley draws hundreds of celebrities, members of Congress, professional athletes, corporate sponsors and volunteers with one goal in mind: to find a cure for cancer.

They come from all over Idaho and the United States to raise money for cancer research, with the proceeds benefiting Mountain State Tumor Institute in Boise and the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center.

Last year's total of nearly $900,000 put the total raised to right around $15 million over four decades.

It is the largest single donation of the year for MSTI and one that wouldn’t have happened were it not for Idaho’s hall of famer, Harmon Killebrew, and his vision of dedicating a memorial golf tournament to his teammate, Danny Thompson, who died of leukemia before his 30th birthday.

It is now considered one of the leading cancer research fundraisers in the country.

This year’s event is August 16 thru August 19 and features a free seminar titled “Cancer in Focus," which will focus on the current trends in cancer research and treatment from the leading doctors in the field, including MSTI Medical Director Dr. Dan Zuckerman.





