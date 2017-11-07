Get Arrested, Get 'Stranger Things' Spoiled
A Michigan police department says they will spoil what happens in "Stranger Things 2" for those who get arrested this week. The East Lansing Police Department tweeted out the statement saying it's extra motivation not to end up in jail.
TEGNA 5:17 PM. MST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Nampa homeowners share their story after ugly HOA fightNov. 6, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
VOTER GUIDE: Complete resource for November 2017 electionsOct 30, 2017, 3:07 p.m.
-
Low Idaho wine grape yield, but unique in flavorNov. 7, 2017, 5:02 p.m.