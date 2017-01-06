Northwest Cable News set to go off air Friday night

SEATTLE -- Northwest Cable News, the Pacific Northwest's 24-hour regional news network, is set to go off air Friday night after 21 years of broadcasting.

The network will sign off following an hour-long retrospective that begins Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

Jim Rose, general manager of KING Broadcasting in Seattle, has said declining viewership and changing viewer habits were factors. KING, a division of TEGNA, oversees the regional network.

Northwest Cable News reports that Rose says 25 employees are affected by the shutdown, but more than half of those have found other jobs within the company in Seattle or elsewhere with TEGNA.

The 24-hour regional news channel debuted on cable TV systems in much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho in December 1995. It drew content from KING, Portland's KGW, Spokane's KREM and KTVB in Boise, Idaho. All are owned by TEGNA.

Copyright 2016 KTVB