Seller hopes new owner will preserve historic Eagle home

Built in 1931, the historic Jackson Home sits on 2.5 acres in the heart of Eagle. Shari Sharp is hoping to sell her family's historic home to a buyer who will preserve it for future generations. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

EAGLE - A historic Eagle home is now on the market, and the owner is hoping someone with a mind to preserve a piece of local history will purchase the home.

Orville Jackson built the Tudor-style home along Eagle Road in 1931, at the height of the Great Depression.

A well-known member of the community, Jackson owned and operated the Eagle Drug Store for more than 50 years. The building, which still bears his name today, is commonly referred to as the "Orville Jackson Drug Store."

Orville Jackson owned and operated Eagle Drug Store from 1922 - 1974. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

"When I grew up, they always said Orville Jackson put Eagle on the map," said Orville's daughter, Shari Sharp, who has lived in the family home her entire life.

Orville and his wife, Floy. wanted something special, so they called on John Tourtellotte and Charles Hummel - the same Treasure Valley architects who designed the Idaho Statehouse.

Back then, workers were paid a dollar a day to complete the five-bedroom, three-bath 3,100-square-foot home, which sits on 2.5 acres. The total cost was about $10,000.

Today the Jackson Home is for sale for about $1.7 million.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home virtually unaltered both inside and out. It still has the original leaded windows, woodwork and oak beams.

Shari, the Jacksons' only daughter, says she can no longer care for the home herself, but wants to see it preserved for future generations.

"It meant so much to them," she said. "That's why I've persevered and stayed here this long, hoping that I could find someone that would share my dream, purchase this property and save this home."

