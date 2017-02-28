Share This Story

CALDWELL, IDAHO - On this family farm just outside of Caldwell, Holly Schallberg says they have a wide assortment of animals.

"This is the original family homestead," says Holly. "And we've got horses, mules, two goats, a bunch of chickens, and a miniature pony."

A typical collection, but just this past week they've added one more to the menagerie - a Canadian goose, that Holly has labeled "Lincoln." Appropriately named because this honker has the hots for Holly's hot rod Lincoln, a 2010 MKZ.

If this were to be a usual Idaho Life story you'd be able to see the video version of the story by in the video player above. But this time we're going to tell this story a little bit differently, using KTVB's new 360 camera. YouTube app recommended for smartphones.

"He has no interest in any of us," says Holly. "It is the car. He likes the tires."

That interest sometimes pushes the perimeter of pugnacious protection, as he frequently attacks those that choose to spend too much time near the car.

Holly says it's not unusual for strays to settle on her farm. "But nothing like this," she says. "Nothing."

What is unusual, wherever the car goes the bird goes.

Holly found out the hard way how far this waterfowl will take his affection for her car the day after Lincoln landed in her yard. Holly's has only one explanation for Lincoln's infatuation.

"He's in love, it's the car. It's not me. He won't follow me to the mailbox, he won't follow me anywhere else, he will not leave this car," she says.

So Lincoln will be within an arm's length of the Lincoln when he's not dodging street signs, power poles, or oncoming traffic. There are times, when Holly slows down, that Lincoln slides in front, putting the brakes on the drive and Holly's day, which makes running errands much more difficult. Holly says she has been needing to get her nails done for a week.

"I have Red Boxes that are late, I can't go to the grocery store, I can't get anything done because he monopolizes the car," explains Holly.

So this has become the new normal for Holly and her car, at least for now. Or at least until Lincoln finds another mate for nesting season.

Until then, Holly Shallberg will be known as the Mother Goose of Canyon County. The only one with a literal wing-man whenever she takes her Lincoln for a drive.

"Makes for a great story." She admits, "I still can't go get my nails done. Maybe tomorrow." But probably not.

How to watch

Give yourself plenty of room to turn in circles - hence the 360 view.

It will be interactive, meaning you will have control of what you see. For example, if you want to watch and follow the goose for the entire story, you can do that.

It's best viewed through a virtual reality headset, but it can also be seen on your smart phone, or on your computer using the mouse as a controller.

Pro Tips

First, and foremost, know your internet speed.

Change your playback quality from "Auto." The best combo of speed and quality has been 1080, but it can be up to 4K if your WiFi can handle it.

VR Headset

Look for the Google cardboard icon on the bottom right hand corner of your video player to watch it in 3D

First time through, move around to get oriented with the surroundings.

Watch it more than once. First time, try to follow the goose then on follow-up views, watch it from different perspectives, look for things you missed the first time.

Smartphone

Remember your phone moves through the space so hold it level with your sight line to begin.

Use headphones to hear all the sound.

Desktop

Use your mouse to move around the scene for a 360-degree view. The video player works best in Chrome.

Watch Brian explain to Dee and Kim the process of creating KTVB's first 360 VR video:

