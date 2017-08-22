360 VIDEO: Experience the eclipse totality in the Idaho mountains

Photo: Xanti Alcelay/KTVB 360

CASCADE, Idaho -- The next total solar eclipse that will cross the United States from coast to coast won't happen until 2045.

So if you didn't get a chance to experience it in totality Monday, you have a bit of a wait ahead of you.

Even if you did, you can see it again in virtual reality.

KTVB's Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay traveled up to Valley County Monday with our 360 camera to see how the thousands of people who came to Cascade saw the celestial show.

NOTE: Chrome, Safari, or the YouTube app are recommended to get the immersive 360 experience. To get the full virtual reality experience, consider using a VR headset.

