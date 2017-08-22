KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

360 VIDEO: Experience the eclipse totality in the Idaho mountains

Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay, KTVB 10:22 PM. MDT August 22, 2017

CASCADE, Idaho -- The next total solar eclipse that will cross the United States from coast to coast won't happen until 2045.

So if you didn't get a chance to experience it in totality Monday, you have a bit of a wait ahead of you.

Even if you did, you can see it again in virtual reality.

KTVB's Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay traveled up to Valley County Monday with our 360 camera to see how the thousands of people who came to Cascade saw the celestial show.

NOTE: Chrome, Safari, or the YouTube app are recommended to get the immersive 360 experience. To get the full virtual reality experience, consider using a VR headset.

To view it from the app, click here.

To see more 360 virtual reality videos, go to KTVB's YouTube channel and subscribe while you're there.

 

© 2017 KTVB-TV

KTVB

360 VIDEO: Be a wing-man to a goose in love

KTVB

360 VIDEO: Goat yoga stretches into Treasure Valley

KTVB

360 VIDEO: Twin Falls BASE jumper breaks world record

KTVB

360 VIDEO: Injured Boise officer returns home to a hero's welcome

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories