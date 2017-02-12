Grammys 2017: The complete list of winners

This list will be updated in real-time as Grammy winners are announced. Early winner announcements begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Winners in bold

Album of the year

WINNER: 25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

WINNER: Hello, Adele

Formation, Beyoncé

7 Years, Lukas Graham

Work, Rihanna feat. Drake

Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

Formation, Beyoncé

WINNER: Hello, Adele

I Took A Pill In Ibiza, Mike Posner

Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

7 Years, Lukas Graham

Best rap album

WINNER: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Bland Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo, Kanye West

Best urban contemporary album

WINNER: Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, King

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best country solo performance

Brandy Clark, Love Can Go To Hell

Miranda Lambert, Vice

WINNER: Maren Morris, My Church

Carrie Underwood, Church Bells

Keith Urban, Blue Ain’t Your Color

Best rock song

WINNER: Blackstar, David Bowie

Burn the Witch, Radiohead

Hardwired, Metallica

Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

My Name is Human, Highly Suspect

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Closer, The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

7 Years, Lukas Graham

Work, Rihanna feat. Drake

Cheap Thrills, Sia feat. Sean Paul

WINNER: Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best pop vocal album

WINNER: 25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

Best traditional pop vocal album

Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

Stages Live, Josh Groban

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand

Best pop solo performance

WINNER: Adele, Hello

Beyoncé, Hold Up

Justin Bieber, Love Yourself

Kelly Clarkson, Piece By Piece (Idol Version)

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Best alternative music album

22, A Million, Bon Iver

WINNER: Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best rock album

California, Blink-182

WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Magma, Gojira

Death of a Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco

Weezer, Weezer

Best metal performance

Shock Me, Baroness

Silvera, Gojira

Rotting in Vain, Korn

WINNER: Dystopia, Megadeth

The Price is Wrong, Periphery

Best rock performance

Joe (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes

Don’t Hurt Yourself, Beyoncé feat. Jack White

WINNER: Blackstar, David Bowie

The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan), Disturbed

Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

Best rap song

All The Way Up, Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared

Famous, Kanye West feat. Rihanna

WINNER: Hotline Bling, Drake

No Problem, Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam, Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best rap/sung performance

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, Freedom

WINNER: Drake, Hotline Bling

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty, Broccoli

Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, Ultralight Beam

Kanye West feat. Rihanna, Famous

Best rap performance

WINNER: Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem

Desiigner, Panda

Drake, feat. The Throne, Pop Style

Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared, All The Way Up

ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, That Part

Best R&B album

In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mýa

Best R&B song

Come and See Me, PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake

Exchange, Bryson Tiller

Kiss It Better, Rihanna

WINNER: Lake By The Ocean, Maxwell

Luv, Tory Lanez

Best traditional R&B performance

William Bell, The Three of Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, Woman’s World

Fantasia, Sleeping With The One I Love

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway, Angel

Jill Scott, Can’t Wait

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid, Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James, Permission

Musiq Soulchild, I Do

Rihanna, Needed Me

WINNER: Solange, Cranes In The Sky

Best Americana album

True Sadness, The Avett Brothers

WINNER: This Is Where I Live, William Bell

The Cedar Creek Sessions, Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle, Lori McKenna

Kid Sister, The Time Jumpers

Best Latin pop album

WINNER: Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy

Ilusión, Gaby Moreno

Similares, Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo, Sanalejo

Buena Vida, Diego Torres

Best country album

Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord, Keith Urban

Best country song

Blue Ain’t Your Color, Keith Urban

Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Humble And Kind, Tim McGraw

My Church, Maren Morris

Vice, Miranda Lambert

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, Different For Girls

Brothers Osbourne, 21 Summer

Kenny Chesney & Pink, Setting The World On Fire

WINNER: Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton, Jolene

Chris Young With Cassadee Pope, Think Of You

Best jazz instrumental album

Book of Intuition, Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um, Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard, The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness, Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau

WINNER: Country For Old Men, John Scofield

Best contemporary instrumental album

Human Nature, Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken, Chuck Loeb

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best dance/electronic album

WINNER: Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega Starring … XXVIII, Louie Vega

Best dance recording

Tearing Me Up, Bob Moses

WINNER: Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

Never Be Like You, Flume Featuring Kai

Rinse & Repeat, Riton featuring Kah-Lo

Drinkee, Sofi Tukker

Best music film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years, The Beatles

Lemonade, Beyoncé

The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry, Various Artists

Best music video

WINNER: Formation, Beyoncé

River, Leon Bridges

Up&Up, Coldplay

Gosh, Jamie XX

Upside Down & Inside Out, OK Go

Best contemporary Christian music album

Poets & Saints, All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal, Crowder

Be One, Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live], Hillsong Young & Free

WINNER: Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Family

Best gospel album

Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House, Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live], Todd Dulaney

WINNER: Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy

Best song written for visual media

WINNER: Can’t Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohm, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Kunal Nayyar

Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

Just Like Fire, P!nk

Purple Lamborghini, Skrillex & Rick Ross

Try Everything, Shakira

The Veil, Peter Gabriel

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Bridge of Spies

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

The Revenant

WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Stranger Things Volume 1

Stranger Things Volume 2

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Amy

WINNER: Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Best musical theater album

Bright Star

WINNER: The Color Purple

Fiddler On The Roof

Kinky Boots

Waitress

For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.

USA TODAY