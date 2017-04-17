KTVB
West Valley Medical Center: West Valley 5K/10K

West Valley 5K/10K

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:52 AM. MDT April 17, 2017

Bring the family to the West Valley Medical Center this Saturday for the West Valley 5K/10K.  The proceeds from this family designed event will help the Caldwell YMCA. The race will begin at 10 am in front of the hospital and will end at the Caldwell YMCA with prizes for the top finishers. The cost is $25 for adults and children 17 and under are just $15. You can register in advance at the YMCA or you can click here to register online. 

