Warhawk Air Museum: Warbird Roundup 2017

Warbirds from World War II will be back in the air this weekend over Nampa. The Warbirds were the aircraft that was painted to look like attack birds. These airplanes have been fully restored and will not just on display but also giving flying demonstrations both Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm. Included in the planes will be the "Dottie Mae" a P-47 that was found in recent times and will now fly for the first time for the public since being lost during the war. Bring the entire family to this special event at the museum located at the Nampa Airport. For a list of scheduled events and more information click here .

