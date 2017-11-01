Warhawk Air Museum: Veterans Day Breakfast 2017

Veterans will be honored this Sunday with a breakfast at the Warhawk Air Museum this Sunday morning. This is a chance to shake hands, rub shoulders and say thanks to Veterans of all conflicts. The cost of the breakfast will also give you admission to the museum. Entertainment is also planed for the morning from 8 am to 12 noon. The Warhawk Air Museum is located at the Nampa airport.

