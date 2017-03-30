It is a special edition of "The Lion King" with all your favorite characters but it is shortened and being done by children at the Treasure Valley Youth Theater. This is perfect for the entire family as children love to see other children performing on stage and the story of the Lion King is great for families. There are only two opportunities to see "The Lion King Junior" at the Nampa Civic Center. Friday March 31st is at 7 pm and Saturday April 1st is a matinee at 2 pm. You can click here to reserve your tickets in advance and some tickets may be available at the door.

