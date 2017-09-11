The Village: SW Idaho All British Field Meet

Here is a chance to see some amazing specialized British cars in the Southwest Idaho all British Field Meet. More than 100 British cars and motorcycles will be on display and there is no charge to attend the event. There is still for owners of British cars and motorcycles to register and be a part of the event by coming early on Sunday morning. The vehicles will be on display from 10 am to 4 pm in the fountain area at the Village. Bring a food or cash donation to help the Meridian food bank. There is a big need as the Meridian food bank helps more than 1,000 people per week with meals.

© 2017 KTVB-TV