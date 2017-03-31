Taco Bell Arena: First Robotics Competition

There are 38 teams of high school students from all over the region competing at the "First Robotics Competition" this weekend. These young scientists will be putting their creations through several challenges in an effort to qualify for national competition. The action is open to everyone and there is no charge. The hours are from 9 am to 5 pm today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at the Taco Bell Arena at Boise State University.

