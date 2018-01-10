The collective works of Edgar Allan Poe will be challenged through a farce. That is the basic premise of "The Tell Tale Farce". There is a case of mistaken identity and lots of fun to follow. The show opens this Friday and will run for the next four weeks at the theater located off the intersection of Emerald and Orchard in the Boise area. You can reserve your tickets in advance by calling the box office at (208) 342-2000.

