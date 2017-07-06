A budding Olympic athlete moves next two to a pair of writers trying make a go of an underground newspaper battle over American values and end by falling in love. The classic comedy "Star Spangled Girl" opens this week at the Stage Coach Theatre and runs for the next three weeks. This show is sure to be popular so reserve your tickets in advance by calling the box office at 342-2000. The theater is located in the Boise area just off Orchard and Emerald.

© 2017 KTVB-TV