It is a love triangle between a man, his wife and his dog. "Sylvia" is the dog and the love for this dog is causing problems in the latest production at Stagecoach Theatre. The part of Sylvia is played an actress and it gives us an insight into the family dog. The show opens this weekend and will run for the next three weeks at the theater located just off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area but you are advised to call the box office in advance at 342-2000 to get your tickets as there is limited seating.

