Estranged family members learn they have inherited a stamp collection from their mother and it may contain some of the most valuable stamps in the world. This drama takes some intense turns as the investigation plays out. There is adult language and themes so this is not for all audiences. "Mauritius" will open next week at the Stagecoach Theatre off Orchard and Emerald and run for the following three weekends. You can call the box office at 342-2000 or click here for tickets.

