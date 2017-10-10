If you are a fan of the Sherlock Holmes story line, you will love a fun look at those productions with "Baskerville - a Sherlock Holmes mystery" the latest production for Stagecoach Theatre. This is a play within a play as a small group of actors try to put on a big production. The fun opens this weekend and runs for the next three weeks at the theater located off Emerald and Orchard in the Boise area. However, there is limited seating and you should call the box office at (208) 342-2000 in advance to get your tickets.

