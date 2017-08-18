The contestants are ready, or are they really, for the "25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." That is the latest production for Stagecoach Theatre and the musical is filled with laughs and fun as we get a chance to look into the minds of the young contestants as they face the pressure and stress of the big spelling bee. This production may not be suitable for all audiences based on content and language. The shoe opens next weekend and will run for three weeks at the theater located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area. Call the box office at (208) 342-2000 to reserve your tickets in advance.

