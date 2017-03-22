Small Business Development Center: Small Business Development

If you have an idea for a business or have always wanted to start your own business but didn't know what it would take, then today is you chance to learn. The Small Business Development Center is hosting an event this afternoon from 2 pm to 6 pm where you can meet business owners who have had success and learn from them about pitfalls and mistakes and get information and resources to complete you dream of starting a business. The SBDC is locate in downtown Boise at 520 W Idaho.

Copyright 2017 KTVB