Riverside Hotel: Spay-ghetti, No Balls Dinner

Veterans, Seniors and those living on a fixed income want to be responsible pet owners but can't always afford to have their animals spayed or neutered. SNIP, Spay and Neuter Idaho Pets will help but needs to raise funds to make it happen. The 9th annual Spay-ghetti, No Balls dinner is this Sunday evening from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Riverside hotel. This is a dinner and auction with something for everyone and lots of fun. You can click here to reserve your tickets on line, but don't delay as tickets are going quickly.

