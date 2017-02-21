Riverside Hotel: Light My Fire Dinner and Auction 2017

It will be a Masquerade Ball to help the Boise and Meridian Fire Departments this Friday night at the Riverside Hotel. This is the annual "Light My Fire" dinner and auction with all the proceeds going to help the two fire departments as they help all of us. The dinner features a live and silent auction in addition to raffle prizes and more. The cost is $70 per person or $650 to sponsor a table of 10. The event is a sell out every year so don't delay in getting your tickets. You can call Mary at 989-9263 or Andrea at 484-7272 to reserve your tickets or you can click here to order tickets on line.

