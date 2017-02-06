Riverside Hotel: Birthright Gala 2017

Birthright of Boise is a crisis pregnancy support organization and points out that they are not political or affiliated with particular religion. This Friday night they will hold their annual gala at the Riverside Hotel with a Valentine's Day theme. The evening will feature a silent auction an a raffle for prizes. In addition a live band "The Three" will perform for dancing the night away. You need to call 939-0871 to get your tickets in advance tomorrow February 7th is the deadline to get tickets.

