Primary Healthcare: Fall Bike Drive

This Saturday you can bring bikes of all types and in any condition to any of the Primary Healthcare facilities in the valley. The bikes will be refurbished with the help of the Boise Bicycle Project and then given to children in the area. For many of these children it will be the first bike they have even been able to call their own. New bike helmets will be part of the give away. The effort is to help create more interest in children to get outside and be physically active.

© 2017 KTVB-TV