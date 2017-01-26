Playhouse Boise: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

There's been a crime and you along with other audience members must help solve the crime while enjoying a 4-course meal. It's the production of "Murder Me Always" at Playhouse Boise and it opens tonight. This is a full interactive show and you are advised to "forget a date, bring an alibi." Seating is limited and you need to call the box office at 779-0092 to get tickets in advance or you can click here to reserve on line. Also playing at the Playhouse Theatre is the production of "Cinderella Waltz." Tickets for that show are also available through the box office.

