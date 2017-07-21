Payette Lake: Classic and Wooden Boat Show 2017

Classic and wooden boats will be on display in the annual show at Payette Lake in the McCall are next weekend July 28-29. Most of the boats will be in the water by Friday afternoon and you can see them at the Shore Lodge docks. Saturday morning in the boat parade starting at 9:30 am going from Shore Lodge to the downtown area. The boats return the Shore Lodge and will be on display from 10 am to 5 pm and for the first time ever several of the owners will be giving free rides from 11 am to 1 pm. There is no charge to attend the events so bring the entire family.

© 2017 KTVB-TV