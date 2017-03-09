Nampa Recreation Center: Spring Sports Madness 2017

The girls had a Daddy Daughter date night now its the moms and sons turn with the "Spring Sports Madness" this Saturday night at the Nampa Recreation Center. The event is open to sons age 3 to 13 and their moms from all over the valley. The cost is $8 per person for members and $10 per person for non members. The activities will include dodge ball, an inflatable obstacle course face painting and more. The time is from 7:30 pm to 9 pm and you can get more information by calling 468-5858.

