Nampa Recreation Center: Spring Kickoff 2017

Time to get ready for the summer season, but maybe like many of us you don't know what will work for you. You can try a variety of programs tomorrow (Saturday) at the Nampa Recreation Center. The "Spring Kickoff" is a free event from 8am to 7pm with no charge and to obligation. Bring the workout gear the bathing suit and the entire family to try any or all of the programs offered. In addition a wellness fair will be held at the time from 9am to 1pm. The wellness fair is also free.

© 2017 KTVB-TV