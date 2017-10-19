Carnival style games with face painting, crafts and a costume contest will be the highlights of the annual "Funtober Fest" at the Nampa Recreation Center this Saturday. This event is for the entire family and everyone is welcome. The activities are scheduled for outside but can be moved inside if necessary. Registration at the door and the cost is $5 per child for members and $6 per child for non-members of the Nampa Recreation Center.

© 2017 KTVB-TV