Nampa Recreation Center: Daddy-Daughter Date Night 2017

It is a great opportunity for dads and their daughters to have fun and create lasting memories at the "Daddy-Daughter Date Night" event this Saturday evening at the Nampa Recreation Center from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The evening will feature craft projects, snacks and dancing. This is a semi-formal event so the girls can have a dress up night. The cost is $11 per person or $9 per person for members of the Nampa Recreation Center. You can get tickets in advance at the center or on line by clicking here .

