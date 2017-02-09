Nampa Recreation Center: Daddy-Daughter Date Night 2017

It is a great opportunity for dads and their daughters to have fun and create lasting memories at the "Daddy-Daughter Date Night" event this Saturday evening at the Nampa Recreation Center from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The evening will feature craft projects, snacks and dancing. This is a semi-formal event so the girls can have a dress up night. The cost is $11 per person or $9 per person for members of the Nampa Recreation Center. You can get tickets in advance at the center or on line by clicking here.
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs