Nampa Recreation Center: 33rd Harvest Classic Fun Run

Harvest Classic Fun Run

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:04 AM. MDT September 12, 2017

The family has a chance to help raise funds for physical fitness programs in the school by participating in the 33rd annual Harvest Classic Fun Run this Saturday.  The event starts at 9 am and has several distances and you can challenge yourself as much as you want.  In other words you can walk, run or a combination but mostly have fun.  If you register today you can still get a discount, you just have to click here or call (208) 468-5858.  If you wait the price will increase by $5.  All funds will go to school physical fitness programs. 

