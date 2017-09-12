Nampa Recreation Center: 33rd Harvest Classic Fun Run

The family has a chance to help raise funds for physical fitness programs in the school by participating in the 33rd annual Harvest Classic Fun Run this Saturday. The event starts at 9 am and has several distances and you can challenge yourself as much as you want. In other words you can walk, run or a combination but mostly have fun. If you register today you can still get a discount, you just have to click here or call (208) 468-5858. If you wait the price will increase by $5. All funds will go to school physical fitness programs.

