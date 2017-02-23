Nampa Christian Schools: Country Fair and Auction 2017

The annual Country Fair and Auction starts tomorrow at Nampa Christian Schools in the gym. There are hundreds of items and something for everyone. Items have been donated by a wide variety of supporters and businesses and it requires two days for all the auction action. Everything starts with breakfast at 7 am tomorrow morning and a preview of items then the auction starts tomorrow night at 5 pm. Food is available for purchase but attending the auction is free for everyone. There is also a carnival for the children. The auction and carnival continues all day on Saturday.

