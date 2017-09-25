Morrison Center: Youth Barbershop Festival 2017

More than 850 High school and Middle school choir students are taking part in a special workshop opportunity to learn more about a capella singing and barbershop style singing. Each night after a day of learning the groups will show off in a free concert at the Morrison Center. The showers tonight and tomorrow night start at 6:30 pm and there is no charge to attend or to park. Come out for one or both and enjoy some great talent.

