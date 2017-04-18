Morrison Center: Boise Music Week

The tradition of Boise Music Week continues the the 99th year. The week if from May 5th to the 13th which means 9 days of events with something for everyone. This is perfect for the family and there is no charge for any of the performances and for the outdoor events you only need to show up. Some of the venues have limited seating and it will require a ticket but there is no charge and you can reserve those seats in advance plus get more information about the activities by clicking here .

© 2017 KTVB-TV