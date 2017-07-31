Mix 106 Studio: Backpack Buddies

The morning team of Mike and Nicole at Mix-106 radio want to help children with nutrition. The school age children who are on an assistance program at school need help with nutrition on the weekends. Backpacks of food and snacks are sent home with the kids for the weekend. Mix-106 needs your help to raise funds as food donations don't work because these snacks need to be balanced for the individual children. Thursday August 10th is the day to listen to Mix-106 and help with a donation. You can get more information by clicking here .

© 2017 KTVB-TV