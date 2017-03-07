It is a flashback to the past as you get a chance to see Conrad Birdie come to town and everyone will swoon. The classic musical "Bye-Bye Birdie" will open this week and run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening with a Saturday matinee as well. The schedule will be repeated next week with tickets available at the door. Don't be late as there is limited seating at the theater at Meridian High School.

