Meridian Fire Department: Fire Prevention Month 2017

The first part of October is a time to think about fire prevention in the home. Children are learning about being fire safe and will be bringing that message home to the family. This Saturday the Meridian Fire Department will have a free open house at the main station on Franklin in Meridian from 10 am to 2 pm. The day will feature fire equipment displays along with demonstrations and information about fire safety and smoke detectors with a reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.

© 2017 KTVB-TV