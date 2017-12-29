Take the challenge and jump into the freezing waters of Lucky Peak to start the new year and help grant wishes to children facing live threatening medical conditions. The 15th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge is Monday New Years morning at the Spring Shores area of Lucky Peak. The event is free to attend but participants are asked to raise at least $50 and receive a t-shirt for the event. Those who raise the most will win prizes. The funds are used to help grant wishes to children and their families through Make-a-Wish Idaho. Check-in is at 10 am and the swim is at 11 am. This is a water ski, wake board and swim event. If you just want to help me raise funds you can click here to make a donation to Make-a-Wish.

