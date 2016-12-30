Lucky Peak Marina: Great Polar Bear Challenge

The 14th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge will be a bigger challenge for those participating this year as there is snow cover everywhere and ice at the Marina at Lucky Peak. The ice will be cut away by the dive team and thousands of dollars will be raised for Make-a-Wish Idaho to grant wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions. You can still get involved by registering last minute starting at 10am at Lucky Peak or click here for on line registration. If you just want to help I will be participating and you can make a donation through me by clicking this link .

Copyright 2016 KTVB