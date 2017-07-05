KTVB
Lions Park, Nampa: Kids Triathlon

Larry Gebert, KTVB 5:23 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

It is a swim, bike ride, and run for children.  The Kids Triathlon will be next Saturday July 15th in Lions Park in Nampa.  The event is for children age 6-13 who want to try a triathlon event where the distances will vary depending on age.  The registration cost is the same for everyone at just $20 per child.  You do need to register in advance by contacting the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department at 468-5858.  The registration deadline is Monday July 10th. 

