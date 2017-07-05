Lions Park, Nampa: Kids Triathlon

It is a swim, bike ride, and run for children. The Kids Triathlon will be next Saturday July 15th in Lions Park in Nampa. The event is for children age 6-13 who want to try a triathlon event where the distances will vary depending on age. The registration cost is the same for everyone at just $20 per child. You do need to register in advance by contacting the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department at 468-5858. The registration deadline is Monday July 10th.

