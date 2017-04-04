Library Warehouse: Spring Book Sale 2017

The Spring book sale is this weekend for the Boise Public Library through the Friends of the Library. Thousands of books, magazines, movies and music albums have been donated and will be sold this weekend. The sale starts on Thursday morning, but there is a sneak preview on Wednesday evening for the members of the Friends of the Library from 4 pm to 8 pm. If you are not a member you can join that evening for a $10 donation. The sale will run from 9 am to 8 pm Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday which is also half price day. The warehouse is located across River street from the the main Library. There is no charge to attend. The funds raised will help with expenses at the branch libraries.

© 2017 KTVB-TV