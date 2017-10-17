LearningRX: 100K Celebration

A milestone has been reached of 100 thousand children with learning challenges being helped through a special learning program called "LearningRX" That mark will be celebrated Thursday with a free event and screening. If you suspect you child might be struggling in school with staying focused or has difficulties with things like doing homework but not turning it in then you can have your child screened for free. The facility is at 1910 N. Lake place in Meridian and if you attend you will receive a free raffle ticket to win prizes. The event is this Thursday (October 19) from 5 pm to 7 pm.

© 2017 KTVB-TV