Lakeview Park Pool: Pooch Party Splash and Stroll 2017

Bring out the dogs this weekend to help other dogs with dog parks and facilities in the Nampa area. It's the 10th annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash at the Lakeview Park pool. The funds raised with go to help develop dog parks in Nampa. The pools are closed for the season so in addition to a stroll through the park the dogs get to go for a swim. The cost is $25 per person and includes a t-shirt for the owners and a scarf for the dogs, with additional dogs just $10. The activities start with a one mile stroll at 9 am and will include contests like costume, super dog tricks and a dog/owner look-a-like.

© 2017 KTVB-TV