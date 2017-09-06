Lakeview Park: Nampa's Taste of Idaho

Chefs from around the area of Nampa and the culinary student from the Nampa school district will be combining their skills for a special treat next Tuesday, September 12th at Lakeview park. This is "Nampa's Taste of Idaho" and will help raise funds for the Nampa Chamber of Commerce but mostly raise fun for everyone. The deadline to get tickets is this Friday September 8th and the cost is $35 per person. You can get more information by calling the Chamber at (208) 466-4641 or click here .

