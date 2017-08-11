Lakeview Park: Nampa Festival of the Arts 2017

It's all about the arts this weekend in Nampa as the annual Festival of the Arts will be held at Lakeview Park in and around the Rose Garden area. This event is designed for the family and is free to attend. Artists will have their creations on display and for sale with all of us invited to judge and pick our favorite. The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday and is free with free parking as well.

