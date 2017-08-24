KTVB
Close

Lakeview Golf, Meridian: Daughters of the Nile Golf Tournament

Daughters of the Nile Golf Tournament

Larry Gebert, KTVB 6:12 AM. MDT August 24, 2017

The Daughters of the Nile are affiliated with the Shrine organization and will be raising funds to help with research at the Shrine hospitals through a golf tournament this Saturday.  You can still get signed up or just make a donation by calling Sonjia Yates at (208) 869-6922.  If you would like to play the registration will open at 7:30 am Saturday morning at the golf course and the event will start at 9 am. 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories