Lakeview Golf, Meridian: Daughters of the Nile Golf Tournament

The Daughters of the Nile are affiliated with the Shrine organization and will be raising funds to help with research at the Shrine hospitals through a golf tournament this Saturday. You can still get signed up or just make a donation by calling Sonjia Yates at (208) 869-6922. If you would like to play the registration will open at 7:30 am Saturday morning at the golf course and the event will start at 9 am.

© 2017 KTVB-TV