The football field at Kuna High School will be filled with sound and action tonight for "Drums along the Rockies". The best of the best are in the area for this one night competition. Tickets will be available at the gate for the action that will go on into the evening under the lights. The cost is $25 per person and the gates open at 6pm. Bring the entire family for an action packed evening.

